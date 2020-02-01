MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.67-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.7-146.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.95 million.MiX Telematics also updated its FY20 guidance to ZAR0.39-0.41 EPS.

MIXT stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 71,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,648. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $296.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

