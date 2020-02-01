Mizuho Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $295.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.08% from the company’s current price.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.29.

LRCX stock traded down $12.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $298.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,408,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,751. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.14. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $319.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,323.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,262 shares of company stock worth $13,209,019 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $194,039,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 355.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,351,000 after buying an additional 450,280 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $100,687,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 401.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 442,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,199,000 after buying an additional 354,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,140,039,000 after buying an additional 248,314 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

