Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

MNRO has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Monro stock opened at $62.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.79. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $62.08 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Monro will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $389,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monro by 1,348.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 357,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after buying an additional 332,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monro by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,119,000 after buying an additional 189,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Monro by 1,259.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after buying an additional 137,535 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monro in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,713,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monro by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after buying an additional 136,626 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

