Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 987 Shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $291,398,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $16,612,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $15,490,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $11,195,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,181,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after buying an additional 190,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other news, major shareholder Ohio Strs acquired 403,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,870,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,312,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $18.41 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -184.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

