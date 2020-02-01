Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.55.

General Dynamics stock opened at $175.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.55. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

