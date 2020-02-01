Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $116.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $103.50 and a 12-month high of $121.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

