Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $187.87 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $145.28 and a 52-week high of $193.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.75 and its 200-day moving average is $173.10.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

