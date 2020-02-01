Morgan Stanley Boosts Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $124.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.18.

NYSE ETR opened at $131.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. Entergy has a 1 year low of $86.78 and a 1 year high of $132.02.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 957.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

