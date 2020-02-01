Morgan Stanley Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $314.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $287.00 to $314.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.29.

LRCX traded down $12.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $298.21. 2,408,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.40 and a 200 day moving average of $251.14. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $163.60 and a 12-month high of $319.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total value of $435,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,019. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

