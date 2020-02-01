Morgan Stanley Trims Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Target Price to $145.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut Reinsurance Group of America from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.00.

RGA traded down $2.76 on Wednesday, reaching $144.05. The stock had a trading volume of 783,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,571. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $139.83 and a fifty-two week high of $169.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.69 and a 200-day moving average of $158.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

In other news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $218,182.16. Also, CEO Alka Gautam sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.86, for a total value of $426,757.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,434. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17,390.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,928,000 after buying an additional 292,677 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 199,394 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,116,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,398,000 after purchasing an additional 112,293 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 190,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,995,000 after purchasing an additional 106,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 144,095.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 87,898 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

