Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.42. Motorcar Parts of America reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $151.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.98 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $58,740.00. Also, SVP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,717.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPAA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 2,191.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,222,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,222,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,170,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 918,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MPAA traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.86. 76,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,443. The company has a market cap of $376.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.51. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.