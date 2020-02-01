Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $40.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Movado Group had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Movado Group by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Movado Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Movado Group by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Movado Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 176,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

