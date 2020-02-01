Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Given New Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets to in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MSCI. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Msci from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Msci currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $279.00.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $6.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.80. 784,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,294. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.30. Msci has a one year low of $161.43 and a one year high of $295.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Msci will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s payout ratio is presently 50.84%.

In related news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Msci by 17.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Msci during the second quarter valued at approximately $719,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Msci by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,201,000 after purchasing an additional 423,160 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Msci by 0.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Msci by 8.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

