Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Increased to $274.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $274.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $279.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $6.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.80. 784,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,294. Msci has a 1-year low of $161.43 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Msci will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

In related news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total value of $2,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,452,651.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Msci by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,201,000 after purchasing an additional 423,160 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Msci by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,295,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,946,000 after purchasing an additional 85,403 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Msci by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 337,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Msci by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,372,000 after purchasing an additional 64,680 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Msci by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

