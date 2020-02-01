MyWish Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $254.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One MyWish token can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, IDEX and Cryptopia. During the last week, MyWish has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. MyWish has a total market cap of $147,249.00 and $254.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MyWish alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.24 or 0.02973899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00193346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,797,323 tokens. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.