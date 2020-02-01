Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.25.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $116.46. The stock had a trading volume of 911,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,257. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.18 and a 200 day moving average of $102.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $116.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 71.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,261.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.