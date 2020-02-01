National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Stock Position Reduced by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 226,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFG. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 172.8% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 60.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 118.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NFG opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.27. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 50.43%.

In other news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

