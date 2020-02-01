Nebulas (NAS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.37 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Nebulas has a total market cap of $26.37 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00005436 BTC on popular exchanges including Neraex, LBank, OKEx and Binance. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $548.64 or 0.05871470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025017 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00127394 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00034585 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014968 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,270,956 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Allcoin, LBank, Huobi, Neraex, Gate.io, BCEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

