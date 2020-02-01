NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) PT Raised to

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from to in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTCT has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NTCT opened at $25.71 on Thursday. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -61.21, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $260.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Downing sold 5,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $140,965.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,764.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $299,261 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

