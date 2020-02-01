NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 1,350 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 7.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,293,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 87,016 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,174,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 0.5% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 457,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 411,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 5.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 324,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq alerts:

EXG stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $9.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.062 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd.

Separately, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.