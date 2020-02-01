NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 36,570 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 268,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter.

ETG stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $18.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

