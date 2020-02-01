Nexus Trading Up 4.6% This Week (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001869 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. Nexus has a market cap of $11.23 million and $102,090.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nexus has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Nexus Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

