NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.76-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.5-391 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.94 million.NIC also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.76-81 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of NIC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of NIC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NIC in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ:EGOV traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.73. 561,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,924. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85. NIC has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $24.38.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. NIC had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIC will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

