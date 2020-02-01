Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,754 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 19,908 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 21,079 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $254.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. This is a positive change from Ashford Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AHT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.