Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 9.0% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 63,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 11.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USLM. BidaskClub lowered United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals Inc has a twelve month low of $68.20 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.57.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $256,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,743.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $50,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,265.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $336,395 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

