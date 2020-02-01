Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $37,000 Stock Position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 30,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,855,000 after purchasing an additional 211,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

AAXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $76.81 on Friday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12 month low of $46.28 and a 12 month high of $80.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $268,002.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,399.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 12,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $861,091.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,619 shares of company stock worth $6,117,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

