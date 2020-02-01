Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $42,000 Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,808,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,354,000 after purchasing an additional 48,056 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 952,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after purchasing an additional 154,365 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 19.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,801,000 after purchasing an additional 146,507 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.2% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 584,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 131,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 24.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 375,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 72,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN opened at $67.38 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $68.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $567.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,659 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $159,220.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,014 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $311,770.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,051.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,560 over the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

