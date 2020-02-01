Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $74,000 Stock Position in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jernigan Capital were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Jernigan Capital during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Jernigan Capital by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Jernigan Capital during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jernigan Capital during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jernigan Capital during the third quarter valued at $351,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

Shares of JCAP stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Jernigan Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $465.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.45.

JCAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In other news, Director Mark O. Decker bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $29,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,561.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John A. Good bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $137,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,641,106.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,900 shares of company stock worth $176,857. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.