Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthequity during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Healthequity during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 14.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 47.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Shares of HQY stock opened at $66.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.60. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Healthequity Inc has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $85.07.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $440,733.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,216.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $241,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,413 shares of company stock worth $3,197,176. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Healthequity in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.