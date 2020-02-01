Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 145.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,580,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,885,000 after buying an additional 1,805,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,581,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,881,000 after buying an additional 1,783,202 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $12,229,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $8,960,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 121.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 728,940 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FOLD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

FOLD opened at $8.84 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 216.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,808.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $180,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,359.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,478. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

