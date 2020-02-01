Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Argo Group were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 93.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 232.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 28.8% in the third quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Get Argo Group alerts:

NASDAQ ARGO opened at $65.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91. Argo Group has a 12 month low of $60.36 and a 12 month high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.37 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARGO. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair lowered shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.04.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.