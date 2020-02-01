NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NK Lukoil PAO were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUKOY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 26.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NK Lukoil PAO during the third quarter worth about $678,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 30.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 1.8% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 128,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 16.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Get NK Lukoil PAO alerts:

LUKOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NK Lukoil PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NK Lukoil PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LUKOY opened at $102.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.39. NK Lukoil PAO has a 1-year low of $74.98 and a 1-year high of $108.87. The stock has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.84.

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.21 billion during the quarter. NK Lukoil PAO had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 16.82%.

NK Lukoil PAO Profile

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUKOY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY).

Receive News & Ratings for NK Lukoil PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NK Lukoil PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.