Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) to Issue Dividend of $0.69 on February 14th

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.6878 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NBLX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 539,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,807. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $889.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $169.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

In related news, CEO Brent J. Smolik bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $107,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Viens bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.79 per share, with a total value of $32,685.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,030.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $161,735 in the last quarter.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

