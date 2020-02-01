Nomura Lowers Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $28.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price target decreased by Nomura from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.87.

NYSE JNPR opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Juniper Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $175,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,468.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,135,640.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,427.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,254 shares of company stock worth $1,748,651. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,190,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,527,000 after buying an additional 472,153 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Juniper Networks by 145.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,288,000 after buying an additional 246,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 25.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 69,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

