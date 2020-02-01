Nomura Raises Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $120.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target upped by Nomura from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Electronic Arts to and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Electronic Arts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.88.

EA traded down $3.72 on Friday, hitting $107.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,977,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,228. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.94. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $2,099,174.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,413.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,073 shares of company stock worth $8,838,884 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $66,642,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 19.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,838,595 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $179,852,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4,947.1% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 277,984 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,192,000 after acquiring an additional 283,719 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 902.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 308,854 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,212,000 after acquiring an additional 278,029 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,420,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

