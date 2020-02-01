Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Billion

Equities analysts expect Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) to report $2.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.68 billion and the lowest is $2.67 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $11.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $11.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $11.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from to in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $6.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $166.33 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

