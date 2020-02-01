North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 400 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $59.04. 5,901,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,421,102. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.45.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

