North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $130,000 Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,997 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 45,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 254,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 16,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $771,789.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,632.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $122,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,462 shares of company stock worth $33,394,756 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,113,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,960,884. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.23. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

