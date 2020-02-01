North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the airline’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,198 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $54.98. 5,552,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,998,348. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.20. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $47.40 and a 12 month high of $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

