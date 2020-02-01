North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 259 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 41,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.3% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.9% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Bank lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.4% during the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 22,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

Shares of FB stock traded down $7.62 on Friday, reaching $201.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,258,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. The company has a market capitalization of $575.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.70 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

