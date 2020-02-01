Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,896. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $220,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,280.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $147,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,869.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,684 shares of company stock worth $895,584 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 150.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,970 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.