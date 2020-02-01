nOS (NOS) Price Hits $0.0071 on Top Exchanges

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One nOS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. nOS has a market cap of $731,690.00 and approximately $29,383.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.66 or 0.02945485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00193804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029776 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00122695 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform . nOS’s official website is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

