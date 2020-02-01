Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.33

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.33 and traded as low as $0.77. Nostra Terra Oil and Gas shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 515,999 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14.

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:NTOG)

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc engages in the exploitation and production of hydrocarbon resources in the Mid-Continent region of the United States and Egypt. The company holds 100% interests in the White Buffalo prospect covering an area of 6,000 mineral acres located in the Big Horn Basin, Wyoming; and 16.25% interests in the Verde prospect unit located in Colorado, as well as a 100% working interests in the Pine Mills project and the Mesquite prospect, and 50-75% working interests in other prospects in the Permian Basin located in Texas.

