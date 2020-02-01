Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) Receives CHF 95.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 95.75.

NOVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a CHF 89 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a CHF 86 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 93 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 91 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Novartis has a 52-week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52-week high of CHF 88.30.

