NTV Asset Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in BCE by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in BCE by 17.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 975,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,211,000 after buying an additional 142,473 shares during the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC increased its position in BCE by 65.7% during the third quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 49,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in BCE by 0.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 175,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,985,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC increased its position in BCE by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 74,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

NYSE BCE traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.12. 832,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,963. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

