NTV Asset Management LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 103,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.95. 246,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,881. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

