NTV Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $10.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,955,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,862. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.69. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

