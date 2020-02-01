NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,900 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 85,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,532 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,332,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,627,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,086. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.13.

