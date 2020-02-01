NTV Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,706,000 after buying an additional 966,851 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 817.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 547,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,271,000 after purchasing an additional 487,613 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,283,000 after purchasing an additional 386,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,023,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,931,000 after purchasing an additional 331,995 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AEP traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $104.22. 2,457,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,333. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $76.78 and a 1-year high of $104.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 70.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.85.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

