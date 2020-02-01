NTV Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 1,372.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WSBC traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $33.12. 286,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,151. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. WesBanco Inc has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $43.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 40.52%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,343.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,850.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

